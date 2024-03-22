The numbers for this week’s three-hour block of live AEW on TBS programming have surfaced.

WrestleNomics.com is reporting that the Wednesday, March 20, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite drew 800,000 viewers to TBS for the show that aired live from Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at 8/7c.

By comparison, this is a slight decrease from the previous week’s show on March 13, 2024, which was the special “Big Business” themed episode of AEW Dynamite, featuring the highly-anticipated AEW debut of Mercedes Mone, as the 3/13 show drew 801,000 viewers.

In the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, AEW Dynamite on 3/20 drew a 0.27 rating, the same as the number for the same demo for the 3/13 show.

For the 3/20 episode of AEW Rampage, which aired live on TBS on Wednesday night at 10/9c immediately following the AEW Dynamite show, 541,000 total viewers tuned in, with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 year old demo.

AEW Dynamite featured an “I Quit” TNT Championship main event between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, which saw Copeland capture the title. AEW Rampage had a Women’s Tag-Team Street Fight main event with Julia Hart & Skye Blue defeating Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander.