Maryse took to social media on Thursday to share some good news.

Earlier today, the former WWE Superstar and wife of The Miz surfaced on Instagram with a statement announcing that she is now tumor-free.

Back in February, the women’s wrestling veteran announced she had been diagnosed with Serous Borderline Ovarian Tumors, and that she would have to undergo a hysterectomy as a result.

She wrote the following on Instagram today to give her fans the aforementioned good news.