A special stipulation has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

On Thursday, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis surfaced on social media with a video to announce that the Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar bout will have a stipulation next Friday night.

The grudge match between former friends turned rivals will feature the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma being banned from ringside.

Also scheduled for next week’s SmackDown is The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. AOP (Akam & Rezar) and The OC (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory in the ongoing tag-team tournament, as well as Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns going face-to-face.

