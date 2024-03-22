A new title match is now official for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view.

On this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV, Jake Something emerged victorious in the Rebellion Referendum X-Division Championship Eliminator to earn the next shot at the title.

Jake Something won the X-Division title eliminator bout on the 3/20 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV program, which also included Chris Bey, Jason Hotch, Kevin Knight, Leon Slater, and Alan Angels, hitting Into The Void on Hotch for the final victory.

With the win, Mustafa Ali vs. Jake Something for the X-Division Championship now joins The System vs. Speedball Mountain for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships and Moose vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship at TNA Rebellion 2024 on April 20 in Las Vegas, NV.