AEW star John Silver recently spoke with WrestlePurists to hype tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite from his hometown of Long Island, where the Dark Order member has a high-stakes singles-matchup with CM Punk.

During the interview Silver recalled the last time AEW was in Long Island, where he got to wrestle Bryan Danielson. Highlights can be found below.

Admits he was super nervous the first time he got to wrestle Bryan Danielson in AEW:

Yeah, that was my first time wrestling him (Bryan Danielson). I think I was on one other show with him ever on the indies before he came to AEW. That was a big thing, I was nervous, I don’t really get as much anxiety, or I don’t get nervous as… I do [get] nervous, but this for some reason was like a different level. He’s also one of my favorite people to watch wrestle and he’s so good. He’s one of the best in the world, if not the best in the world, so it was big, I was super excited, super nervous.

How much he learned from Danielson during the matchup: