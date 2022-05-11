AEW star John Silver recently spoke with WrestlePurists to hype tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite from his hometown of Long Island, where the Dark Order member has a high-stakes singles-matchup with CM Punk.
During the interview Silver recalled the last time AEW was in Long Island, where he got to wrestle Bryan Danielson. Highlights can be found below.
Admits he was super nervous the first time he got to wrestle Bryan Danielson in AEW:
Yeah, that was my first time wrestling him (Bryan Danielson). I think I was on one other show with him ever on the indies before he came to AEW. That was a big thing, I was nervous, I don’t really get as much anxiety, or I don’t get nervous as… I do [get] nervous, but this for some reason was like a different level. He’s also one of my favorite people to watch wrestle and he’s so good. He’s one of the best in the world, if not the best in the world, so it was big, I was super excited, super nervous.
How much he learned from Danielson during the matchup:
I did learn but it’s more inside wrestler, just like timing stuff, it’s hard to explain exactly what that means but certain things in the ring he definitely showed me and it was good to feel that. It’s always good, like you could watch someone wrestle and you kind of learn, but also it’s when you’re in there, you kind of see it a different way, so it was really cool. I learned a lot from him. [It] was a really big, awesome moment for the first wrestling for AEW in Long Island, in the main event against one of the best wrestlers in the world, it was awesome.