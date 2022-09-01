Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Chicago opened with Jon Moxley cutting a promo following his dismantling of CM Punk one week ago, which crowned the Purveyor of Violence as the company’s Undisputed world champion.
Moxley went after Punk’s “weak mind and diminished spirit,” then stated that he will be holding an open challenge at Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view event, where he will be defending his world championship. Mox teased opponents outside of AEW, making special mention of competitors from New Japan Pro Wrestling.
#AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley has an open contract for a World Title Match THIS SUNDAY at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xQzG8pLR4D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022
UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT
AEW World Title Match
Jon Moxley issued an open contract
Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title
Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter
AEW World Tag Team Titles Match
The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)
Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions
United Empire or The Elite vs. Best Friends or The Dark Order
Finals to be determined on the 8/31 go-home Dynamite and 9/2 Rampage.
AEW TBS Title Match
Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)
Casino Ladder Match
ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. The Joker entrant TBA
Winner to receive a future AEW World Title shot.
Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns
Zero Hour Pre-show
Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii