Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Chicago opened with Jon Moxley cutting a promo following his dismantling of CM Punk one week ago, which crowned the Purveyor of Violence as the company’s Undisputed world champion.

Moxley went after Punk’s “weak mind and diminished spirit,” then stated that he will be holding an open challenge at Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view event, where he will be defending his world championship. Mox teased opponents outside of AEW, making special mention of competitors from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

#AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley has an open contract for a World Title Match THIS SUNDAY at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xQzG8pLR4D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT

AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley issued an open contract

Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

United Empire or The Elite vs. Best Friends or The Dark Order

Finals to be determined on the 8/31 go-home Dynamite and 9/2 Rampage.

AEW TBS Title Match

Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Casino Ladder Match

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. The Joker entrant TBA

Winner to receive a future AEW World Title shot.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

Zero Hour Pre-show

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii