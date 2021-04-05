AEW superstar Jon Moxley has chosen his next opponent to challenge for the IWGP United States championship.

The Purveyor of Violence recently released a promo on the official NJPW Twitter account calling out Japanese legend Yuji Nagata, warning the Blue Justice leader to meet him “outside the saloon with his six-shooter.”

As far as the IWGP United States Championship is concerned, the way of the world aside, one thing has never changed; I call my own shots. Just like I said on January 4th, last year at the Tokyo Dome when I won that belt, I am big game hunting in New Japan Pro Wrestling. I’m taking scalps from the hardest hitters in the game. I have a deep respect for the legends of this sport and I feel like things should be done a certain way. I’m not one for ego trips and grandstanding. I’m not one for talking trash on Twitter, so I’m going to make this real simple, Nagata-san, grab your six-shooter, meet me outside the saloon at dawn and we’ll see who can get a shot off first. That is if you’re up to it.

Moxley last defended the U.S. title against KENTA on an episode of NJPW STRONG back in February. He hasn’t been pinned at a NJPW event since 2019. See the promo below.

A message from IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley#njpw pic.twitter.com/pXoDlbmC77 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 5, 2021

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)