Jon Moxley reacts to his Continental Classic loss to Jay White in the main event of last night’s AEW Dynamite.

This marked the Death Rider’s first loss in the tournament since it began several weeks ago. He will now face White and Swerve Strickland in a three-way on next week’s Dynamite, which will determine the winner of the Gold League. In a backstage promo, Moxley vowed to get the job done.

Well, that is how you finish a block. If not with victory, with maximum effort. Am I pissed off? Oh yeah. I wanted that 5-0 real bad. But hey, you can’t lose what you never had in the first place, so why worry about it? Last week, I told Swerve Strickland if he was ever going to great, at some point he was going to have to learn how to lose — what better time to prove a point than right now when i’m knocked down and have dirt in my eye and blood in my mouth and with one leg. I may be the victim of some unfortunate circumstances, Bryan’s eye is falling out of his head. Next week I’ve got to face two guys, two of the hottest wrestlers in the world. I’ve got two snipers coming after my head in a triple threat match, and I hate three ways man. Right about now is when most people start making excuses, they start coming to terms with defeat. I don’t get paid to make excuses. Next week I will show the world something really special. Jay White, Swerve Strickland are going to have a front row seat. I’m going to show everyone in AEW, every wrestler all around the world, anybody from any walk of life that if you’ve got a job to do, the world doesn’t care if you’re sick, if you’re tired, or if you’re hurt. These AEW fans, they come to shows and they buy tickets and they pay for parking and they bring their kids and they take a night off work that they can’t afford, they don’t want your excuses man. They deserve 100% of your effort. Next week, i’m gonna show the world how to suck it up and get the job done. Next week, I’m gonna get this job done and win this block.

He also takes a shot at those on the roster who just want AEW to be easy.

Nothing pisses me off more than these punk ass dudes coming into AEW thinking it’s supposed to be easy with their poor me attitude when things don’t go their way. Man, this is pro wrestling, this is the greatest sport in the world and this is All Elite Wrestling. This ain’t supposed to be easy.

Check out the promo below.