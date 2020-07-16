Jon Moxley Retains Over Brian Cage After Taz Throws In The Towel, Darby Allin Returns

Jon Moxley is still your AEW world champion.

After a wild back and forth with Brian Cage…Moxley was able to trap Cage in a submission, with the Machine’s manager Taz throwing in the towel. Cage angrily attacked Moxley after the bell when the lights when out…and Darby Allin returned to make the save.

Allin has been off of television since Double or Nothing, the very same event that Cage debuted at. He had not been cleared for action following a skateboard spot off a ladder.