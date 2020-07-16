Jon Moxley Retains Over Brian Cage After Taz Throws In The Towel, Darby Allin Returns

Jon Moxley is still your AEW world champion.
After a wild back and forth with Brian Cage…Moxley was able to trap Cage in a submission, with the Machine’s manager Taz throwing in the towel. Cage angrily attacked Moxley after the bell when the lights when out…and Darby Allin returned to make the save.
.@DARBYALLIN IS BACK!
Rewatch Fight for the Fallen via the @TNTDrama app or https://t.co/oMK2C4Gtak for our International fans. #AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BImCqgs0jn
— ALL ELITE WRESTLING (@AEW) July 16, 2020
Allin has been off of television since Double or Nothing, the very same event that Cage debuted at. He had not been cleared for action following a skateboard spot off a ladder.
