AEW superstar and current International Champion Jon Moxley recently joined Cincinnati ESPN 1530 for an in-depth conversation about his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member, Bryan Danielson. Check out what the Death Rider had to say about the American Dragon in the highlights below.

Says it is hard to imagine that Danielson won’t still be wrestling if he’s healthy enough to do it:

I find it hard to imagine a world where a healthy Bryan Danielson stops wrestling at all, but I definitely feel like he’s a hundred percent serious saying he wants to wind it down and not be wrestling as frequently, on the road and being away from his kids every week. I one hundred percent buy that, it’s true. I find it hard to imagine him actively being [for sure] he’s never going to wrestle again, I find that hard to imagine, not saying it couldn’t happen.

Thinks people need to appreciate the fact that Danielson is still putting on amazing performances:

We’ve seen people be here one day, and their careers are over the next. Every time you get to see these greats wrestle — Terry Funk was here a couple weeks ago, now he’s not. Any time you get to see these greats wrestle, you should really stop and pause and think about how fortunate you are to be seeing this. Once Micheal Jordan retired, you can’t turn on the TV and watch Micheal Jordan play basketball anymore. You got a chance to see Bryan Danielson on Dynamite, you know, stop and pause and really enjoy it while it’s here because you’re enjoying something special.

In a separate interview, Moxley spoke about the current state of professional wrestling and why he believes it is more in line with gritty television like HBO’s The Wire rather than the hokeyness that it can sometimes be. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)