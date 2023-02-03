Jon Moxley has barely taken any time off from AEW since his return from rehab, and that’s because it feeds his soul.

The former three-time world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Justin Kinner Show, where he explains why he thinks pro wrestling is the coolest job in the world, one he’s happy to throw all of his time into. Highlights from Mox’s conversation can be found below.

Why he doesn’t take time off from AEW:

If I were smart, I would try to get the most amount of money for the least amount of work possible, but believe it or not, in professional wrestling, I used to do it on purpose and for free, and still do because I enjoy it. It’s recreation for me as much as anything else. What else are you going to do with your time? It’s the coolest job in the world.

Says pro-wrestling still feeds his soul:

Some people like to go golfing. I like to step into a cage and attack people with weapons and stab people with sharp things. There is really no other level of adrenaline you can reach at a certain point when you’ve been doing this as long as I have. I need it for my soul to get out there and get loose and get a good sweat on. Get a little blood coming from my eyebrow, it’s relaxing to me. I enjoy pro wrestling.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)