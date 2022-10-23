AEW President Tony Khan announced a big AEW World Championship match for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite as Jon Moxley will put it on the line against Penta El Zero Miedo.
Khan took to Twitter to announce the match for next week’s show in Norfolk, VA, by writing the following:
“Book it! This Wednesday, October 26 Chartway Arena, Norfolk VA Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT @AEW World Championship [email protected] [email protected] See you this Wednesday on TBS!”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 23, 2022
Updated AEW Dynamite Card
AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley defends against Penta El Zero Miedo
FTR vs. Swerve in our Glory no. 1 contenders’ match
Riho vs. Jamie Hayter
Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara