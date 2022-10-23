AEW President Tony Khan announced a big AEW World Championship match for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite as Jon Moxley will put it on the line against Penta El Zero Miedo.

Khan took to Twitter to announce the match for next week’s show in Norfolk, VA, by writing the following:

“Book it! This Wednesday, October 26 Chartway Arena, Norfolk VA Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT @AEW World Championship [email protected] [email protected] See you this Wednesday on TBS!”

Book it! This Wednesday, October 26

Chartway Arena, Norfolk VA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT@AEW World Championship Match@JonMoxley vs @PENTAELZEROM See you this Wednesday on TBS! https://t.co/G4egXaRxLG pic.twitter.com/8GkUmscxG7 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 23, 2022

Updated AEW Dynamite Card

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley defends against Penta El Zero Miedo

FTR vs. Swerve in our Glory no. 1 contenders’ match

Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara