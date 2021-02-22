AEW superstar Jon Moxley recently spoke with Metro about a number of different subjects, including the story of when he got drunk with the legendary Ric Flair and how he’s still in awe of working with the idols he grew up watching. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Tells story of getting drunk with Ric Flair:

“Getting drunk with Ric Flair, he gets arrested at the airport and he’s walking round telling people I got him arrested at the airport. ‘I’m like, “OK Ric! I wasn’t twisting your arm to order double Bloody Marys at 2.30 in the morning”. I’m like, “I’m hanging out with Ric Flair, this is crazy, what kind of life am I living?! I’ve been very blessed to transport myself into the universe that I watched and wondered over as kid. Sometimes I have to be like, “what the hell is going on? How did this become my life?” But it’s pretty cool!”

How he’s still in awe walking around backstage with his idols:

“I walk into the hallway and see somebody I grew up watching on TV. It’s just a person you see everyday,’ he laughed. ‘Jim Ross calls my matches every week, and sometimes I’m like, “that’s Jim f***ing Ross!” Or I have a conversation with him, or see Sting walking around.”

That feeling of giving it your all in the ring:

“I’ve had a lot of blessings that have come from this business and what it’s provided me. But really, the thing that keeps driving me – that feeling of the end of the night when you’re bleeding and sweating, coughing up bile, your teeth are loose, but you feel like a million dollars because you really gave everything you had and left it all in the ring. You put yourself in danger and survived – to come out the other side of that, that’s the addictive part.”