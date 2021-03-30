AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new matchup for this week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Khan writes, “It was great to see @JonMoxley on #AEWDarkElevation tonight. With Kenny Omega/Good Bros in a trios match v. Lucha Bros/Laredo Kid on #AEWDynamite, Mox is eager to be on that card too. @CezarBononi is a top prospect I’d like another look at, so I’m adding Mox v Cezar to Dynamite!”

UPDATED CARD:

-Christian Cage versus Frankie Kazarian

-Kip Sabian/Miro versus Chuck Taylor/Orange Cassidy Arcade Anarchy

-Cody Rhodes versus QT Marshall with Arn Anderson as guest referee

-Lucha Bros/Laredo Kid versus Kenny Omega/Good Brothers

-Jon Moxley versus Cezar Bononi

-Nyla Rose/The Bunny versus Hikaru Shida/Tay Conti