AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that former three-time world champion Jon Moxley will be battling NJPW superstar Tomohiro Ishii on tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

TOMORROW, Wednesday 6/28

Hamilton, ON

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live on TBS Tomohiro Ishii vs @JonMoxley After Ishii beat the BCC at #ForbiddenDoor with his deadly Brainbuster, he will fight 1-on-1 vs Mox in a rematch of their 2019 G1 epic! Ishii vs Moxley on TBS

TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/q3CHdA9vkt — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 27, 2023

The last time Moxley and Ishii met in singles-action was the 2019 NJPW G1 Climax, a match that Moxley won and many called the best bout of the entire tournament. You can check out the updated lineup for tomorrow’s Dynamite below.

* Fallout from AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II

* Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho in a quarterfinal match in the Women’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament

* We will hear from “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. “Painmaker” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Tornado Tag Team Match