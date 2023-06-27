Shingo Takagi wishes he had a bigger role at this year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion teamed with BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi against the United Empire (Jeff Cobb, TJP, and Kyle Fletcher) on the Zero-Hour Buy-In preshow at this past Sunday’s event, a matchup that the LIJ members emerged victorious from thanks to Takagi. However, Takagi cut a promo backstage after his match saying that he was disappointed since last year he was on the main card.

I was able to participate last year, but this year is the pre-show. As a wrestler, I’m honestly disappointed. I’m a man. I’m always waiting for an offer.

Takagi partnered with Darby Allin and Sting against the Bullet Club (Young Bucks and EL-P) at the 2022 Forbidden Door, where the random trio emerged victorious. He has remained one of NJPW’s top talents ever since his breakout year in 2019. Check out his promo below.