Shingo Takagi wishes he had a bigger role at this year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view.
The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion teamed with BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi against the United Empire (Jeff Cobb, TJP, and Kyle Fletcher) on the Zero-Hour Buy-In preshow at this past Sunday’s event, a matchup that the LIJ members emerged victorious from thanks to Takagi. However, Takagi cut a promo backstage after his match saying that he was disappointed since last year he was on the main card.
I was able to participate last year, but this year is the pre-show. As a wrestler, I’m honestly disappointed. I’m a man. I’m always waiting for an offer.
Takagi partnered with Darby Allin and Sting against the Bullet Club (Young Bucks and EL-P) at the 2022 Forbidden Door, where the random trio emerged victorious. He has remained one of NJPW’s top talents ever since his breakout year in 2019. Check out his promo below.
鷹木「去年に引き続き出場できたが、今年はプレショーだ。そこはレスラーとして正直悔しいよ。AEWさんよ、こんなハツラツな40代、世界どこ探してもいねえからな、40代、世界一元気ハツラツな男だ。いつでもオファー待ってるぜ」
「ゼロアワー」はYouTubeでご覧いただけます。… pic.twitter.com/XmYTHfEuhw
