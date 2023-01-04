Jordynne Grace isn’t a fan of tribalism in wrestling, especially when it stops fans from seeing her hard work.

The Knockouts champion discussed this topic during her recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where she also promoted her upcoming showdown with Mickie James at the promotion’s January 13th Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Feels like she is overlooked due to the tribalism in wrestling:

I don’t think disrespected is the right word. I think overlooked might be more accurate. Honestly, I truly think that’s just because tribalism in wrestling is so adamant across the board. If people watch WWE, they’re very big on the WWE wrestlers. If they watch AEW, they’re big on AEW wrestlers.

Says it sucks to work so hard and not get acknowledged:

I just think if people do go out of their way to watch IMPACT, it’s very rare, so I don’t think that they’re gonna see me one time and be 100% behind me. So I can understand that. But at the same time, it does suck to work as hard as you have worked and not be acknowledged completely.

