AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top stars in action like the House of Black, Sammy Guevara, Taya Valkyrie, Konosuke Takeshita, and more. Check it out below.

-Juice Robinson vs. Action Andretti

-Best Friends vs. Brody King & Malakai Black

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Marina Shafir

-Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita