Jun Akiyama had a good time being All Elite for one night.

Following his loss to Bryan Danielson in the main event of this week’s episode of AEW Collision on Saturday night in Springfield, MO., the Japanese legend surfaced on social media to thank the fans of AEW.

“Thank you very much to all AEW fans,” he wrote via his official X account. “Everyone’s cheering helped me.”

Akiyama closed out the brief post by writing, “See you again.”

Prior to the 2/24 episode of AEW Collision, Jun Akiyama previously worked for AEW in a televised match back in 2022.