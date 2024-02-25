AEW taped matches for ROH TV on HonorClub during their live shoot for AEW Collision on TNT.

On Saturday night, February 24, 2024, the following matches were taped prior to the start of the live AEW Collision on TNT broadcast from the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri for ROH TV on HonorClub.

ROH TV ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Taped On 2/24/2024) * Abadon def. Vert Vixen. Mercedes Martinez was scouting Abadon during the bout.

* Red Velvet def. Leyla Hirsch.

* Queen Aminata def. Taya Valkyrie.

* Komander def. Blake Christian.

* Taiji Ishimori def. Watts.

* Johnny TV def. Dalton Castle to gain possession of The Boys.

* Lee Johnson def. Mike Sydal.

* The Infrantry won a 4-Way Match def. the Workhorsemen, Gringo Loco and Jack Cartwheel and Angelico and Serpentico.