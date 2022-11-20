KAIRI (Kairi Sane) was victorious in the main event of Sunday’s NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event to become the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion.

The former WWE superstar beat Mayu Iwatani with a spinning back fist before elbowing her off the top rope for the three count.

She announced after the match that she would defend the championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 but wasn’t sure against who. Tam Nakano then appeared and issued an official challenge.