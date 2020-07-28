Kairi Sane Comments on Her WWE Run and Gives Thanks for Time with the Company After RAW Angle

Kairi Sane has reportedly finished up with WWE.

Sane played a role in the angle that saw Asuka drop the RAW Women's Title to Sasha Banks, who also holds the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

It’s been reported that last week’s WWE TV tapings, which ended with tonight’s RAW TV tapings, were the last WWE dates for Sane. She is reportedly returning to Japan to be with her husband, who she just married back in February. Multiple sources have said that Sane and WWE are parting ways on good terms, and that Sane will likely be affiliated with WWE in some way, just not an active member of the roster.

Sane took to Twitter after tonight’s angle with Asuka and Bayley, and commented on her time with WWE.

“My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with. [four leaf clover emoji],” she wrote.

Sane then made a follow-up tweet with various photos from her WWE run, and thanked everyone for her time with the company.

She wrote, “I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Kairi Sane [smiling face emoji] [smiling face emoji] [anchor emoji]”

Sane signed a three-year deal with WWE in March 2017. She won the Mae Young Classic tournament that year, and would go on to become a one-time WWE NXT Women’s Champion. She came to the main roster in April 2019 and has held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles once with Asuka as The Kabuki Warriors.

Stay tuned for updates on Sane’s status. You can see her full tweets below:

