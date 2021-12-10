Kairi Sane’s WWE contract has reportedly expired and the company wanted her to return to the United States.

As we’ve noted, Sane fueled rumors on her WWE status after removing WWE from her Instagram handle, and changing her bio on Twitter and Instagram to bill herself as a former WWE Superstar and WWE NXT Women’s Champion. It’s believed that the Twitter handle will also change once she’s able to make arrangements to keep her verification.

In an update, Sane’s WWE contract has expired, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. She is now a free agent.

WWE reportedly wanted to renew Sane’s contract and have her return to wrestle, but she did not want to live in the United States, and due to COVID-19, an arrangement where she travels back & forth isn’t possible right now.

Sane returned to Japan in 2020 to be with her new husband, but continued working for WWE as an Ambassador in the country. She also did some Japanese commentary on WWE pay-per-view events, but now her time with WWE has come to an end.

It was also noted by The Observer that Stardom wants to bring Sane back, but there is nothing set up in that direction right now. It was reported back in February how Sane asked WWE if she could work the biggest Stardom event in history, but WWE denied the request. Stardom wanted Sane to work a big singles match, but also gave WWE the option of limiting her to a Legends-themed Battle Royal match. There was no word on why WWE did not grant permission.

We also recently noted how Sane fueled speculation on her return to the ring when responding to a fan who hoped to see her back in a wrestling ring some day. She simply responded with a “winking face” emoji.

Sane recently announced that she has launched a 24-hour fitness gym, called PARA-FIT24, in the Shonan Enonshima Area of Japan. She has been documenting the launch of the gym on Twitter.

Sane originally signed a three-year deal with WWE in March 2017, and won the 2017 Mae Young Classic. She last wrestled in July 2020, and shortly after that announced her return to Japan to be with her husband. Sane left in-ring competition as a one-time NXT Women’s Champion and a one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Stay tuned for more on Sane.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.