Kalisto hasn’t competed on Smackdown since last year’s WWE Draft. In fact, his only match since that Draft was the dual-branded battle royal from the Survivor Series 2020 Kickoff show.

Kalisto commented on his current position in WWE with his promo he released on Twitter:

“Premier show. The land of opportunity. Smackdown. Thank you. Gracias. Thank you for allowing me to sit at your table. I am beyond grateful. But unfortunately there’s only room for one at that table. I’m sorry, guys. Lucha House Party. I mean don’t get me wrong. Lince Dorado, he is the king of lucha extreme. Gran Metalik? Well respected in Mexico and the king of the ropes. But you guys lack…you lack patience. You guys need to learn still. You need to survive just like I did. You need to swim with the sharks just like I did. You need to learn.

Do you guys believe that it has been 161 days? 161 days since I’ve been drafted to Smackdown. I know what you guys are thinking. You think that’s a disrespect to me? That’s a demotion to me? You think I went home and cried because I’m not booked? No. Every single day, every hour, minute, second…I used that as fuel for my fire. And that fire is building up and it keeps building and it keeps burning for that one match and that one motivation that kept haunting me and it keeps haunting me forever. You guys know what I’m talking about. I mean, we all want the same thing. So you are going to have to just…wait.”