As noted, Kenzie Paige defeated Kamille to become the new NWA Women’s Champion at last night’s 75th Anniversary pay-per-view event in St. Louis, ending Kamille’s epic reign at 813 days. You can read about that here.

Today, the Brick House took to X (Twitter) to comment on her loss and what fans can expect from her in the future. She writes, “Held the title 813 days. Passed the torch to the next big thing. Kenzie you will be a wonderful champion, you’ve earned this. Now go out and show the world. My work here has been done. What’s next?”

Kamille’s two-plus year reign saw her successfully defend the NWA Women’s title 39 times. Her loss wasn’t the only major championship change at NWA 75. EC3 also had a big night after dethroning Tyrus, which forced the former world champion into retirement.