NWA women’s champion Kamille recently joined the Battleground podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including her thoughts on a potential matchup with top AEW superstar, Jade Cargill. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she would love to face AEW’s Jade Cargill but thinks the Forbidden Door is being taken advantage of:

“Oh that would definitely interest me. I’m actually, to be honest, and this might be a little controversial or people might think I’m crapping on stuff. I’m not the biggest fan of the ‘Forbidden Door’ and how open it’s been lately. I think that contracts are contracts for a reason. I think that people should stay at companies for a reason. Because if not, why have contracts, if everyone can go everywhere? And I think it’s been taken away, like kind of the specialness of it, when something happens. So I kinda wish we would pull back a little bit, everyone would kinda stay in their companies for a while. And then imagine, you know, if something like that, when it does happen, if no one’s been switching around for a while, how big of a deal that would be.”

Thinks a matchup with Cargill would be very interesting:

“Because I do get it all the time, ‘Kamille and Jade, Kamille and Jade, Kamille and Jade, that’s what I wanna see.’ And how would I fare against her? I think I would fare very well. She played college basketball, I played college softball, two completely different sports, but we have that mindset, that athlete’s mindset to win, win, win and do whatever it takes to win. So it’d be a very interesting matchup, and I definitely think that people would be tuning it to watch that.”

