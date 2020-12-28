WWE legend Glenn Jacobs, better known as Kane, was the latest guest on Tom Prichard’s Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss a variety of subjects, including his world title victory at King of the Ring 1998, and his thoughts on the passing of Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber. Highlights are below.

On Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber’s death:

“Yeah I was shocked. Friend of mine texted me and told me and I was like, ‘There’s no way’ and Jon, he was a very good guy. He was a sweetheart, just a good person. 2020 has been an awful year. First Pat Patterson recently passed away, so it’s just been… it’s been a terrible year and this added to it. Like I said, Jon was just a great guy, had a wonderful family and I don’t know what else to say.”

Says he was always supposed to be in full gear at Undertaker’s Final Farewell:

“No, no, no. I was supposed to [be in ring gear]. Yeah, here’s the thing: Kane is Kane and despite different incarnations and all that, that was the reason for that because Kane and Undertaker I think, you know, pulled back the veil somewhat and sometimes we forget that. But that’s kind of what separates them I think from a lot of the other formers is the fact that they’re truly characters and I know people speculated [but] that was the plan all along so, some of those things I think sometimes people [begin] speculating and outthink themselves a little too much into it.”

On winning the title at King of the Ring 1998 immediately after the classic Undertaker/Mankind Hell in a Cell matchup:

“It was just awesome, I mean just awesome because [Steve] Austin was on a rocket ship going straight to the moon and just to be a part of all that, it was pretty amazing. Then of course, no one remembers that because that was the same night Mick [Foley] flew off the cage and went through the cage so to this day, I’m still pretty hot at Mick Foley because no one remembers I won my first world championship the same night he had the Hell In A Cell and went off of it twice. But anyway, it was a pretty amazing night.”

Full interview can be found here.

(Thanks to Post Wrestling for the transcriptions)