Glenn Jacobs (Kane) was interviewed by Sportskeeda.com’s Wrestle Binge podcast where he discussed a wide range of topics, including the WWE/UFC merger. Here are the highlights:

On the merger:

“It was surprising to me, too. In the end, Vince [McMahon] always does what’s best for business. So I think, from a big-picture perspective, it’s a great thing for everybody and the benefit for all of our fans, and in the end, that’s what it’s all about.”

Triple H taking control of WWE creative:

“Yeah, man. I’m a huge fan. Triple H has the best wrestling mind of anybody [that I’ve ever known.] So, I’m really looking forward to seeing what the product is moving forward.”

