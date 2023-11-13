Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Starrcade 1993 and more. Here are the highlights:

On WCW holding Starrcade 1993 on a Monday:

“And we’re back to the Monday morning quarterback thing. Why in God’s name, would you run a pay-per-view on a Monday? Pay-per-views are always on the weekend. See, that’s a thing that you go back to. You know, and look at now and go, and that’s breaking. You just shoot yourself and not in the foot, in the head. But it’s a work night. Now, granted, I’ll go ahead and say this. The kids are out of school that week. That’s a week. That’s Christmas vacation. The parents got to take them, and that’s a workday. People react differently to two things on a workday.”

On whether Battle Bowl could’ve been an annual event:

“I wasn’t a fan. Maybe as a one-off, I don’t know. It’s tough. And battle royales, let me tell you, my experience with them is when planned out and meticulously laid out, they can be okay, but by and large, they stink. Because it’s just more of the same as just throwing a guy out over the top, right?”

