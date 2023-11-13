Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the lack of wrestling in the Attitude Era.

“We did quite a bit of them during the Attitude Era [promo segments]. I mean, the Attitude Era was a storyline promo city. Okay. It wasn’t even wrestling. It got to the point that there was so little wrestling that none of the wrestlers tied up when they started the match. They’d start with action, punch, punch, punch, shoot, reverse off the ropes. It was all high action because they didn’t have time to tell a story at the beginning of the match. Because they did so much. They spent so much time on promos and pre-tapes that they didn’t have a lot of time for wrestling. They made sure they gave the fans their money’s worth [pay-per-view event matches].”

