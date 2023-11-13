On the latest episode of the Keeping It 100, Konnan discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WCW/TNA wrestler criticized Tony Khan’s way of booking the ROH brand as he feels Khan’s approach doesn’t attract a fresh audience.

“He’s a Ring of Honor fan, grew up watching it, [and] now he bought it. To him, it has sentimental value,” Konnan stated. “And all the hardcore marks, which are less than he thinks, they all pop for all these great matches that he puts together for them and him. But you’ve gotta forget about them — you’ve already got them. Like Disco [Inferno] says all the time, you’ve gotta draw new fans.” Konnan added, “Bro, why would you buy a company to have it on YouTube? … Why wouldn’t you make ‘Rampage’ or ‘Collision’ one of your ROH shows?”

