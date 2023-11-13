Wrestling fans are still waiting to see the return of Mercedes Mone, who is expected to make a return to NJPW and is likely to join AEW once she fully recovers from a broken ankle that required surgery.

Mone suffered an injury when she slipped off the top rope while wrestling Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence to crown the inaugural Strong Women’s Champion. Nightingale went over Mone, who had originally planned to win the bout. Money had signed a long-term deal with NJPW before her latest match happened.

In a Cameo video, Mercedes provided an update on her future by stating:

“I cannot wait to return back into the ring. So definitely expect me to be with some wrestling company in 2024, for sure,” Mercedes stated. “I cannot wait to be in that squared circle. That’s where the most home, it’s where I feel the most alive, and I just can’t wait to be back. I’ve been healing everything, mentally, physically, spiritually, everything. So I’m really excited to get back to what I love and what I do best.”