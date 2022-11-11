The OC (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) made their WWE return on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw after being released in April 2020.

In regards to their WWE firing, Anderson and Gallows were outspoken and stated that a comeback was highly unlikely.

Anderson and Gallows spoke on WWE After The Bell about their choice to return to the company.

Gallows: “We had gone back and forth with Uncle Allen [AJ Styles] before the regime change, but we weren’t talking about anything. We had done the two years at IMPACT and were thankful to them, it was a great two years there, but we wanted to recharge our batteries and hit Japan pretty hard. We were like, ‘let’s take this time and go to Japan through the New Year and then make a decision on what we want to do.’ We’re in Dallas, doing our last match with the Motor City Machine Guns and we get a text, ‘Hey guys, can we talk?’ Well, shit, here we go. Maybe we should text back. It was a text from Triple H, but we didn’t know if this was something we could do or wanted to do or what was going to come out of it after what happened the last time. We got on the phone and could feel the new vibe and how positive everything was. One thing led to another from there.”

