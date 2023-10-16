WWE star and former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently joined the Insight With Chris Van Vilet program to discuss his work in the company and how he hopes to remain a member of the WWE family for the rest of his life. Kross tells Vilet that he has a book in the works and would like to release it through WWE, adding that he thinks fans will be really into hearing his story.

This is a bit up to WWE because I would like to have it published through them. Everything that I do, I would like to do through them. I want to be a lifer. I would like to think that it could be published by the end of this year. The book is being reviewed, or has been reviewed. There are just a couple of other moving parts that need to be set in place for it to be published. When I sent in the book, I had the formatting down, it was edited, there are photos in it. I gave them a totally finished product. Whenever they have all of their ducks in the row for some things they are trying to line up for all of us on the publishing side, the book will be published. I’m really excited for people to read it, and a little bit scared, but I think that’s a good thing.

