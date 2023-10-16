Moose reveals a big match that was supposed to happen for him back in 2020.

The former IMPACT World Champion participated in a virtual signing with Ringside Collectibles, where the host of the signing compared Moose to Mony Brown. It was then that Moose stated that he and Brown were supposed to clash at an IMPACT event during WrestleMania weekend in Tampa, but the match didn’t end up happening due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

That’s a match I always wanted but…So there was talks. It was before COVID happened. We were supposed to be doing a WrestleMania show, like how every company does a show during WrestleMania weekend. It was in Tampa, and the talks was it supposed to be me versus Monty Brown. But COVID happened and shut down the whole thing.

