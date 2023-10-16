Below are the results to the ROH tapings that took place before and after the October 14th edition of AEW Collision from Toledo, Ohio. DO NOT READ AHEAD IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS.

-Shawn Dean defeated Peter Avalon

-Gravity defeated Angelico

-Mercedes Martinez defeated Marti Belle

-Tony Nese defeated Ethan Page

-Josh Woods defeated Pat Buck in a Pure Rules Match

-Billie Starkz defeated Diamante

-Griff Garrison & Kole Carter defeated Myron Reed & Ren Jones

-Kiera Hogan defeated Allysin Kay

-The Righteous defeated Kevin Matthews & Rodrageous Rod Lee

-Lady Frost defeated Zoey Lynn

-Komander defeated Metalik

-Gates of Agony defeated Action Andretti & The Work Horsemen

These matches will all air at a later date on ROH TV on HonorClub.

(H/T PW Insider)