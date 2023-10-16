CJ Perry discusses her arrival in AEW.

Perry debuted at All Out back in September and immediately started a program with her real-life husband, former TNT Champion Miro. During an interview with Fightful Perry reveals that The Redeemer was the one who has been plotting this storyline for a long time and is largely responsible for making it happen under the AEW banner.

The time is now. Well, definitely subscribe to CJPerry.com so you can get the full tea, all of it. I think it was a timing thing. This was always a discussion. Miro’s been plotting this out for a really long time, talking about his Hot & Flexible wife, for probably two years now and wanting to bring me in. It was just a timing thing. I had a lot of other things going on, a couple of different projects. It was just figuring out the timing and the timing was right. All of it was his idea, to be honest. All of it was his idea. I’m just hired talent right now.

Perry later states that she is super excited to see how it all plays out, citing her love for wrestling and adding that she is just happy to be back working in the industry.

Super excited. I love wrestling so much. I love the world of wrestling. There’s nothing like it. I’ve discussed this so many times with you of how the energy in the arena and the fans, oh, my gosh. I truly miss the wrestling world so much. Last year I would be going as a fan to WWE and AEW events just because I love the world of wrestling. So it’s really exciting to be back in the world of wrestling and it’s very exciting to work for AEW scouting talent, looking for talent to make the next champion.

