Jake Hager is feeling himself.

The AEW star and former world champion took to social media to call himself “The Sexiest Man Alive” in professional wrestling. Hager also shares a photo of himself, hatless, further proving his point.

The sexiest man alive in Pro Wrestling pic.twitter.com/DDSX8QAADm — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) October 16, 2023

Hager may call himself the sexiest man alive but one thing he won’t be calling himself any further is a pro MMA fighter. The former JAS member announced last month that he was retiring from the sport after having a winning record for Bellator. You can read about that here.