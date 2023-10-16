The Rock turned a lot of heads back in September when he told Pat McAfee on College Gameday that there were talks for him to clash with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The Great One added that those talks fell through, but that WrestleMania 40 could potentially be the spot where he and the Tribal Chief finally meet.

As exciting as the match sounds, many wondered where that left Cody Rhodes as the American Nightmare seemed to be the chosen one to dethrone Reigns and “finish his story.” Well fear not Cody fans, for a new report sheds some light on the current WWE’s current mindset for the WrestleMania 40 main event.

According to Sports Illustrated, the decision for the WrestleMania 40 main event is not The Rock’s to make despite his comments saying that it was being discussed. As of now, there are currently “NO PLANS” for this match to happen. The report notes that even if the match is offered there is no certainty that Rocky would accept due to multiple obligations aside from his busy movie-making schedule that will most likely resume once the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

While plans change all the time WWE did unsubtly hint that another Rhodes and Reigns match will be coming. The two top company stars met face to face on this past Friday’s season premiere of SmackDown, their first encounter since the Raw after WrestleMania 39.

