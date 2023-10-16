Mahabali Shera was the latest guest on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast to discuss his future in the industry, which included the former NXT, TNA, and OVW veteran expressing how hungry he is to gain a bigger role and earn more money. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he’s not under contract with IMPACT and is starving to get bigger in the industry:

I’m just starving for work. I think what I see in me, I just always want to be bigger, bigger, bigger because for my country and for my career. Maybe when I was there, it was not the right time. In the future, you never know…yes, I would consider [it]. But right now, I’m still with IMPACT Wrestling, but I’m not under contract with them. But I’m working for them because we have a handshake deal. But if there’s any big opportunity coming to me, I would definitely consider it and talk to them and say, ‘Hey, what do you think?’ Because IMPACT Wrestling helped me in many ways as well, but they’ve also always [been] very nice to me, Scott and everyone. I love them. But if any opportunity comes to me, I would talk to them first. Last time, NXT reached out to me in 2017, I talked to Scott. He said, ‘If you want to go, go for it.’ He isn’t say anything. But definitely in the future, I’m looking for big opportunities. You can already on Netflix [Wrestlers series], I can’t live life like this. I have a responsibility, and I definitely need bigger money, bigger roles, so that I can do best and put myself in best position. Everyone want to do that, I think. Nothing wrong with that.

Claims AEW reached out to him two years ago:

They reached out to me two years ago. I was under contract. But like I said, in WWE or AEW or any company or other work out of wrestling, if anything reach out to me, I then I definitely want to concern about it because I wanna do it. I wanna do the best I can do it. If it’s possible, I will be at work for [a] 16-hour day and I can do that because I’ve been waiting for it. I’ve been waiting for three years, four years, putting all the hard work in. Now it’s just time. I will do my best to succeed and take the opportunities.

