Karrion Kross On Who He Thinks Had The Greatest Entrance Of All Time

During his interview with Gorilla Position, Karrion Kross cited The Undertaker as having the greatest wrestling entrance of all time. Here’s what he had to say:
I think The Undertaker probably has the best entrance of all time, and I’ve said it before as well, I feel like ‘Taker has always had his own gravity. I feel also one of the reasons why it was the best entrance of all time is because its not necessarily for his time period, just a general pro-wrestling entrance, it wasn’t like his music hit and the guy walks down to the ring. It was something that transcended where we were at at that time watching as viewers. It was completely different. I think his entrance even appealed to mainstream entertainment.
