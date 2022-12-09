WWE star and former two-time NXT champion Karrion Kross recently spoke with USA Insider about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, most notably how Kross is still hoping for a major showdown with the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Check out what the Doomsday man had to say on the subject, as well as a reflection of his release from WWE back in 2020, below.

Reflects on his WWE release and how quickly he and Scarlett lined up work:

Sometimes it is what it is. As a person, I tend to not dwell on negative situations or scenarios that I can’t really do anything about. I tend to constantly think about how I can recover from a situation immediately, both personally and professionally, and that’s exactly what I did. The day we were released we had almost 12 months of work lined up in almost 12 hours. The fan support, the industry support … we were really well supported throughout the whole thing when we were released.

