WWE star and former two-time NXT champion Karrion Kross recently spoke with USA Insider about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, most notably how Kross is still hoping for a major showdown with the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Check out what the Doomsday man had to say on the subject, as well as a reflection of his release from WWE back in 2020, below.
Reflects on his WWE release and how quickly he and Scarlett lined up work:
Sometimes it is what it is. As a person, I tend to not dwell on negative situations or scenarios that I can’t really do anything about. I tend to constantly think about how I can recover from a situation immediately, both personally and professionally, and that’s exactly what I did. The day we were released we had almost 12 months of work lined up in almost 12 hours. The fan support, the industry support … we were really well supported throughout the whole thing when we were released.
Says he is still eye-balling a matchup against Roman Reigns for the company’s top title:
Competing against Roman Reigns for the titles he holds is always on my radar. But there’s a time and place for everything. In the meantime, I am very much about showing the audience moments and stories where we can explore different aspects of the characters they’ve been watching for a very long time. I want to diversify our programming whenever I’m on. I want it to feel different whenever I’m on versus everything else you see before me or after me. That’s why I approach things the way I do, that’s why I work the way that I do, and that’s why I request to be produced the way that I do.