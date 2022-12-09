AEW superstar Saraya recently spoke with METRO about the departure of Lord William Regal, who is reportedly headed back to WWE after being with AEW for roughly one year after debuting at Revolution and forming the Blackpool Combat Club faction. Check out how Saraya, and other talents backstage, feel about Regal leaving in the highlights below.

Says it is known behind the scenes why William Regal is departing AEW, and everyone is overwhelmingly happy for him:

Us behind the scenes know why, and we’re happy for him! Whether he’s going there or whatever, it doesn’t matter. We’re just happy with whatever he wants to do with his life. He’s at the age where he can do whatever he wants to without the internet deep diving into it, or everyone saying this, that and the other about him. Who cares? Let him be happy!

Praises Tony Khan for being open minded: