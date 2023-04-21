Kazuchika Okada has made his choice…well one of them at least.

The Rainmaker is putting together a trios team to challenge Strong Style (Minoru Suzuki, Ren Narita, El Desperado) for the IWGP NEVER Six-Man Tag Championship at Wrestling Dontaku. This matchup came after Narita called out Okada and said he can pick any two partners of his choosing to face them at the event, which takes place on May 3rd.

Today, it was revealed that Okada has chosen fan-favorite, Tomohiro Ishii as one of his partners. NJPW has since issued a press release on the choice, which you can check out below.

After Strong Style retained their NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag team Championships recently on the Road to Sakura Genesis, Ren Narita called out Kazuchika Okada to challenge with his choice of partners at Dontaku. The challenge was accepted, and after Tomohiro Ishii made an appeal at a recent non televised live event, one of the Rainmaker’s partners is official! Okada and Ishii will do battle at Dontaku, but who will join them?

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WRESTLING DONTAKU

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jeff Cobb for the NJPW World Television Championship

-KENTA vs. Hikuleo for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship

-Strong Style vs. Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & TBD for the IWGP NEVER Six-Man Championship

