Kazuchika Okada tapped out to Bryan Danielson at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. Danielson suffered a broken arm in the bout.

Speaking to Tokyo Sports, Okada seemed interested in doing a rematch with Danielson and joked he would break his other arm if they do the match.

“If there is a time to have a rematch, I’d like to win even if I have to break both of Danielson’s arms next time.”

Although the original belief was that Danielson would be out of action for 6-8 weeks, it looks like it could be longer.