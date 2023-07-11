Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on the Main Event Mafia faction in TNA Wrestling on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed Tomko was supposed to be in the group, but departed from the promotion before he could join Angle, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Scott Steiner, and Sting.

“Yes. I don’t know if it was the money or if he was interested in going to Japan. Uh, I wasn’t sure why he decided to leave, but he would be in a good spot if he stayed. So I’m really surprised that he left.”

