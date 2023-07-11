Former WCW, TNA Wrestling, and AAA wrestler Konnan has filed a trademark for his ring name.

He did so on July 6th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Here is the description of the filing:

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, and podcaster; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, and podcaster; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, and podcaster; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, and podcaster in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Konnan is best known for his WCW run, where he was part of the nWo stable and as part of The Filthy Animals. He also had a notable run as part of 3 Live Kru and Latin American Xchange (LAX) for TNA Wrestling.