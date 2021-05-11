Kelly Kelly partook in a virtual signing hosted by The Asylum Wrestling Store.

She was asked about a wide range of topics during it. Here are some of the highlights:

Possibly wrestling outside of WWE:

“It’s hard because WWE has been so good to me and I feel like my loyalty lies with them. So I don’t know. I don’t know what I would do honestly. I feel like I would be loyal to WWE.”

Vince McMahon coming up with her ring name:

“You know, Vince [McMahon] had come up with ‘Kelly’ and then he was a huge Cheers fan, of the show Cheers back in I guess the 80s, and her name was Kelly and there was a song that was playing, that somebody was playing for her and it was like, ‘Kelly, Kelly, Kelly, Kelly’ and Vince remembered that somehow and was like, ‘Let’s call her Kelly Kelly.’

H/T to Post Wrestling