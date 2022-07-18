Former ROH star Kenny King shared a chilling story on his social media channels about an incident that occurred yesterday between Las Vegas law enforcement and his daughter Makenzie, where the police falsely detained the 15-year old due to a case of mistaken identity at Harry Reid airport.

King adds that even after police realized their mistake they made no attempt to right the situation, something he believes will not stand.

Yesterday, In Las Vegas my 15-year-old was falsely detained by law enforcement due to mistaken identity. While I can understand that might happen, the procedure that took place was extremely unacceptable. The officer who detained her did not attempt to identify her OR himself before placing his hands on her and telling her to place her hands behind her back. It appeared to be a cooperative effort between law enforcement and American Airlines, neither of which attempted to identify my MINOR child and after a few minutes were able to identify their actual suspect (whose only resemblance to Makenzi was that they were both “light-skinned. After the mistake was realized nobody from law enforcement attempted to contact Makenzi’s parents or do anything to calm my scared and anxious child. This is completely unacceptable and WILL NOT STAND.

King later spoke to Fox 5 in Vegas about the incident, saying the police never apologized.