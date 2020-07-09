Kenny Omega and Hangman Page Retain AEW Tag Titles For The Second Week In A Row At Fyter Fest

On tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest special on TNT, Kenny Omega and Adam “Hangman” Page defeated Private Party to retain the AEW tag team championship. This is Page and Omega’s second successful title defense in as many weeks, and their seventh overall. Highlights from the bout can be seen below.
Thunderous chops from the tag champs to start things off here #AEWDynamite #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/4Nu3ZPtQMy
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 9, 2020
Wait for the springboard from @IsiahKassidy though 👀 #AEWDynamite #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/2Fa2fYUfch
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 9, 2020
WOW @KennyOmegamanX @theAdamPage #AEWDynamite #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/hzSaE2Ngm2
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 9, 2020
Full results for Fyter Fest night two here.
